Brophy Director Helps Build Community Through Service and Connection

BY Frontdoors Media

Julie Peterson’s work behind the scenes at Brophy Prep helps strengthen community bonds that last beyond the events themselves.

Photo courtesy of Brophy Prep

From the Fashion Show to the Power Breakfast, Julie Peterson’s work behind the scenes at Brophy College Preparatory is helping strengthen community bonds that last far beyond the events themselves.

Some of the school’s most celebrated traditions are about more than a single evening or event. Behind many of those moments is Julie Peterson, Brophy’s Director of Special Events, whose work focuses as much on building relationships and fostering community as it does coordinating logistics.

Peterson oversees and collaborates with the volunteers who help bring Brophy’s signature events to life, including the Fashion Show, Power Breakfast and auction. Together, they serve as important opportunities for fundraising, engagement and connection across the Brophy community.

“First and foremost, it’s the mission of Brophy,” Peterson said. “Working with like-minded people who embrace the mission, along with a community of volunteers who believe in that mission, is so much more than just a job.”

That mission-driven work has a meaningful impact on students and families throughout campus life.

“Julie leads with humility and an unwavering commitment to the nearly 1,400 young men we have on campus each year,” said Susan McGalla, Brophy’s Vice President of Advancement and Strategic Communications. “The work she and her team do goes far beyond events. They create experiences that strengthen our community, deepen relationships, and inspire people to invest in the future of Brophy.”

For Peterson, the role is also deeply personal. Her path into event planning began years ago through volunteer work at her children’s schools, starting when they were still in preschool. As the mother of a Brophy graduate, she understands firsthand how these shared experiences help families connect with the community.

Among Brophy’s best-known traditions is the annual Fashion Show, an event Peterson says reflects the school’s inclusive spirit and focus on student participation.

“We strive for 100 percent participation so every student can shine in their own way – it’s not about being exclusive,” Peterson said. “Every year we have kids who were hesitant at first, but are glad they stepped outside their comfort zone and enjoyed the moment with their friends and families.”

That sense of belonging extends to the volunteers who help make the events possible. Peterson works closely throughout the year with the Mothers’ Guild, Dads’ Club, event chairs and numerous volunteer committees. Some of the largest events involve nearly 200 volunteers and require close to a year of planning and coordination. For Peterson, some of the most meaningful moments happen after the events conclude.

“One thing I treasure is how bonds and friendships are formed through volunteering,” she said. “I’ve seen many times when our event chairs come together as separate people who often do not know each other well, and after the event, they plan lunches and trips together. The relationship does not end after the work is done.”

That spirit of service and connection, Peterson believes, is what continues to define the experience. Through shared efforts, families and volunteers not only support the school’s mission but also create lasting relationships that strengthen the community for years to come. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit brophyprep.org.