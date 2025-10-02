Arizona Theatre Company Welcomes New Director of Development

BY Frontdoors Media

Arizona Theatre Company is committed to enriching communities, using live theatre to inspire, educate, and engage diverse audiences across Arizona.

Photos courtesy of Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company (ATC) has welcomed Reese Shughart as its new Director of Development for the Phoenix/Tempe region. With more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership under her belt, Shughart brings a mix of strategy, community connection, and mission-driven passion to Arizona’s official state theatre.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for ATC as it builds momentum around its $6 million Rise Above campaign, a two-year fundraising initiative aimed at securing the future of professional theatre statewide. With over $3 million already raised, the campaign reflects growing support from public and private sectors and a shared belief in the power of storytelling to connect and uplift.

“Reese brings energy, expertise, and vision to this new role, which is dedicated to stewarding the Phoenix/Tempe communities,” said Matt August, Kasser Family Artistic Director & Executive Director of ATC. “Her leadership comes as the organization is experiencing great success advancing its sustainability initiatives and producing excellent work onstage. Reese will build on that momentum.”

Reese Shughart

Shughart’s résumé reads like a master class in nonprofit advancement. She has led successful capital campaigns, managed multimillion-dollar donor portfolios, and cultivated enduring relationships across Arizona’s philanthropic landscape. Her prior work with organizations such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving, United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona, and Phoenix Day underscores her commitment to causes that serve underserved populations.

Shughart brings a personal touch to donor stewardship, informed by training in the Benevon model of sustainable funding and a history of aligning community values with nonprofit missions. She is a graduate of Arizona State University and studied Renaissance art and history at the Università di Firenze in Italy, adding an international perspective to her work in cultural philanthropy.

Her arrival signals a renewed focus on place-based giving and engagement in Phoenix and Tempe – two cities central to ATC’s statewide presence. The Rise Above campaign, led by the ATC Board of Trustees, launched its public phase in March 2025.

Funds raised will support productions and education initiatives, artist development, and expanded community engagement. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit atc.org.