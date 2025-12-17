YouthBuild Phoenix Supports Young Adults on the Path to Education and Employment

BY Frontdoors Media

CPLC Workforce Solutions provides education and employability services to youth and young adults in the Phoenix metro area.

Images courtesy of Chicanos Por La Causa

For young people facing barriers to education and employment, access to the proper support at the right moment can change everything. YouthBuild Phoenix, one of Chicanos Por La Causa’s Workforce Solutions programs, continues to prove the power of opportunity through the success of its earliest graduates: young adults whose resilience and determination are reshaping their futures.

Among the program’s first graduating class is Adriana Sanchez, whose journey reflects personal growth and perseverance. Since enrolling in YouthBuild, Adriana has earned her High School Equivalency diploma and completed Habitat for Humanity’s construction pre-apprenticeship program, gaining hands-on experience and industry-ready skills. The combination of education, workforce training, and mentorship helped Adriana build confidence and prepare for the next chapter of her career.

Adriana Sanchez

Today, Adriana is actively pursuing employment aligned with her training and working toward her long-term goal of joining the National Guard. Her dedication, focus, and vision for the future make her a powerful example of what’s possible when young people are given the tools, guidance, and encouragement they need to succeed.

Another standout graduate, Hannah Benally, joined YouthBuild at age 23 after dropping out of high school and facing a period of deep uncertainty. At the time, Hannah described herself as having “no hope, feeling stuck and lost.” Through YouthBuild, she found a renewed sense of purpose and direction, supported by a team that believed in her potential even when she struggled to believe in herself.

With determination and consistent support, Hannah set clear goals for her future and began working toward them. Through the program, she earned her High School Equivalency Diploma at no cost, completed Habitat for Humanity’s Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program, and gained experience at residential build sites. She also earned several key industry certifications, including OSHA 10, CPR/First Aid, Flagging, NCCER Core, and Green Building Awareness, credentials that helped open doors to lasting employment.

Hannah Benally

Today, Hannah has successfully launched her career as an Industrial Apprentice at Ludvik Electric, building a stable and fulfilling future for herself and her family. Her journey illustrates how access to education, skills training, and mentorship can help young people overcome setbacks and reimagine what’s possible.

Together, Adriana’s and Hannah’s stories highlight the transformative impact of YouthBuild Phoenix. By addressing educational gaps, providing hands-on workforce training, and fostering leadership and confidence, the program helps young people break through barriers and move toward meaningful, sustainable career paths.

YouthBuild Phoenix serves at-risk youth ages 17 to 24, offering the opportunity to earn a high school diploma or GED, receive job training, and gain valuable work experience, all at no cost. The program focuses on construction and other hands-on skills training while participants contribute to building affordable housing in their own communities. YouthBuild emphasizes leadership development, community service, and long-term career pathways that lead to economic stability and success in the labor market.

YouthBuild Phoenix continues to open doors for young people ready to work, learn, and build brighter futures for themselves and for Arizona. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit cplc.org.