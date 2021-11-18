Xavier Tops 500,000 Cans Donated in Food Drive

Xavier College Preparatory’s annual canned food drive hit a big milestone this year, surpassing more than 500,000 cans donated through the effort.



The food drive started in the 1990s and benefits The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which in turn operates a food bank and serves food daily on its campus in south Phoenix. The goal in year one was 10,000 cans annually; the current number this year is 501,863 as of a press release sent out this week.



“All the people willing to donate gave me the drive to keep coming to school early,” said Lily Foster, a junior at the school and a member of National Honor Society. “It was a humbling thing to be involved in. Making a difference for the people who depend on St. Vincent de Paul gives me solace and a purpose. I am very lucky to have the education, food, support, and housing, so helping others in a small way gives me joy to know some people’s lives are getting a little bit better. It also shows that there is hope, kindness, and love in the world — and it is especially present in the Xavier community.”



The food drive is one of a number of efforts by Xavier students in the community. On a recent Saturday evening, students from Xavier’s Home Economics Cooking Class made large quantities of chicken alfredo for distribution at Walk By Faith Homeless Outreach Ministry. Sisters Joanie, Lynn, Kathleen, and Isabel along with a group of faculty and staff spent the evening dishing out and serving meals to the homeless.



Each year students give over 30,000 hours doing volunteer work and community service as part of Xavier’s Christian Service Program.



xcp.org