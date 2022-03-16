Valley of the Sun United Way Announces $2M Challenge Gift

Mighty Change 2026 is a 5-year plan to create positive, lasting change in Maricopa County, created from direct insights from the community. Valley of the Sun United Way gathered information over a 15-month period through surveys, virtual town halls and focus groups. The insights led the organization to adopt seven community goals under the pillars of health, housing/homelessness, education and workforce development.

“The Mighty Change 2026 coalitions will build a Maricopa County where every child, family, and individual is healthy, has a safe place to live and every opportunity to succeed in school, life, and work,” said John Graham, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mighty Change 2026 Cabinet.

“No other organization has the scope and scale to move the needle in Maricopa County like VSUW does,” said Phil and Nita Francis in a statement.