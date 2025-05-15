Valley Nonprofit Rebrands as Delivering Dreams of Arizona

BY Karen Werner

After more than 64 years of serving Arizona students and families, Assistance League of Phoenix is rebranding as Delivering Dreams of Arizona.

“We are thrilled to share this exciting news with the community,” said Aimee Runyon, CEO of Delivering Dreams of Arizona. “The new name is a better reflection of our mission. Last year, we reached nearly 50,000 students throughout the Valley. We are committed to supporting youth in our community and look forward to a bright future.”

Only the name and logo are changing as part of the rebrand — reflecting a desire to better connect with the schools and communities the nonprofit serves. The mission will remain the same: to improve the lives of children through programs that fulfill basic needs, foster self-esteem and enhance the quality of life. The programs, staff and volunteers that the community has come to know are unaffected by the change.

The name change follows a rebrand of their signature program, Delivering Dreams Bus, formerly known as Operation School Bell, earlier this year. The organization’s flagship program has three Delivering Dreams Buses that work with more than 155 K-8th Title I schools in the Greater Phoenix area, providing packages of shoes, clothing and essential items for students in need, serving over 15,000 students each year.

The rebranding will be completed with the new name and logo appearing on the main office, Thrift Boutique, Delivering Dreams buses, and marketing materials by May 31, 2025. New social media handles will be announced during the process so the community and supporters can follow along for the latest news and updates.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit deliveringdreamsaz.org.