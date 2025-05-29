The Foster Alliance Expands Flagstaff Services With New Shopping Boutique

BY Karen Werner

Great news during National Foster Care Month — The Foster Alliance, Arizona’s largest nonprofit serving children in foster care, has officially opened a permanent boutique in Flagstaff, now offering walk-in hours and free essentials for foster and kinship families.

Located at 5200 E. Cortland Blvd., the boutique is open twice a week. It provides clothing, diapers, hygiene items and more at no cost to foster families, group homes, caseworkers and court-appointed special advocates.

“It’s an honor to fill a need in the community and to support families who are working hard for the children in need of family, guardians and a home,” said Shawn Pendergast, program manager for northern Arizona, who oversees operations at the Flagstaff site.

While the organization has served foster and kinship families across Arizona statewide for more than a decade, this marks the first time families in northern Arizona have access to a permanent, physical location offering free, in-person support.

Families can also request birthday bags, and items may be ordered through caseworkers for pickup.

In addition to growing its presence in Arizona, The Foster Alliance is expanding across state lines through a new partnership with New Mexico Friends of Foster Children, bringing compassionate support to even more kids and caregivers. The collaboration combines local experience and grassroots service with The Foster Alliance’s statewide logistics and distribution model.

“Foster families and the children they care for deserve consistent, compassionate support — wherever they live,” said Maureen Noe, president and CEO of The Foster Alliance. “We are proud to open our doors in northern Arizona and look forward to working hand-in-hand with New Mexico communities next.”

The Foster Alliance invites the Flagstaff community to join its mission by volunteering, donating or spreading the word.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit thefosteralliance.org.