Talli Dippold Appointed Executive Director of the Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center

BY Karen Werner

Arizona Jewish Historical Society announced the appointment of Talli Dippold as its new executive director of the Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center. A third-generation Holocaust survivor and native of Israel, Dippold brings both personal legacy and professional expertise to the role.

“I am honored to step into this critical role,” Dippold said. “The Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center represents a powerful commitment to remembrance, education and action. I look forward to expanding our reach and inspiring future generations.”

She most recently served as CEO of the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, where she oversaw strategic visioning, policy development and community engagement.

Before that, she served as the associate director of the Stan Greenspon Holocaust and Social Justice Education Center, the director of the Holocaust Education Fellowship Program at Queens University of Charlotte and the executive director of the Levine-Sklut Judaic Library.

Dippold holds a master’s degree in Holocaust and Genocide Studies from Gratz College, where she graduated as valedictorian and received the Philip G. Solomon Prize for Holocaust studies. She has participated in prestigious educational programs, including the Belfer Conference at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Holocaust and Jewish Resistance Teachers Program. She recently led a delegation of Holocaust educators to attend the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

A recipient of the Orlando Business Journal’s 2023 Power Players award, Dippold has held leadership roles with the Association of Holocaust Organizations and the North Carolina Council on the Holocaust. Dippold lives with her husband and is the proud mother of three college-aged children.

“Talli’s appointment marks a transformative moment for our center,” said Chuck Gealer, board chair at AZJHS. “Her vision, heart and leadership will guide us into the future while staying true to our mission of remembrance and education.”

The Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center is dedicated to honoring the memory of the Holocaust through impactful education, survivor testimony, community programming and immersive media experiences. Under Dippold’s leadership, the center will grow as a dynamic hub for remembrance, learning and dialogue.

The HFHEC is breaking ground in June 2025 and is set to open spring 2027. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit hfhecaz.org.