Supporting Arizona Teachers: Million Dollar Teacher Project Launches Financial Wellness Program

BY Frontdoors Media

A new partnership with the Arizona Community Foundation will equip teachers with practical tools to improve financial confidence, morale, and long-term stability.

Image courtesy of Million Dollar Teacher Project

The Million Dollar Teacher Project (MDTP) has been awarded a $407,242 multi-year grant from the Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) to launch A Teacher’s Net Worth (ATNW), an innovative financial wellness and professional development initiative aimed at strengthening teacher retention, morale, and long-term financial stability. The program will be implemented in partnership with seasoned education leaders Dr. Kent Scribner and Dr. Suzanne Zentner, drawing on insights from Dr. Zentner’s book of the same name to provide teachers with practical strategies to build financial confidence and sustainability throughout their careers.

The first installment has been awarded for Year One of the three-year partnership, with additional funding expected in December 2026 and December 2027, pending board approval. Arizona continues to face a significant educator retention crisis, with turnover rates exceeding national averages. ATNW directly addresses one of the most persistent challenges in education: the gap between teachers’ actual compensation and their understanding of the full value of what they earn.

A Teacher’s Net Worth is a program that helps educators and school staff fully understand salary, benefits, retirement systems, and long-term financial outlook. Delivered through in-person or virtual sessions, the program includes a lecture series for educators, support staff, and administrators; copies of the ATNW book and companion tools; customized Total Rewards Statements highlighting annual and lifetime compensation; and a train-the-trainer model that allows districts to sustainably scale the program.

Dr. Zentner, who served the K–12 sector from classroom teacher to superintendent, combines her passions for education, business, and wellness in A Teacher’s Net Worth. The suite of ATNW products and services has demonstrated measurable impact on recruitment, retention, absenteeism, and organizational morale. Currently a Faculty Associate at ASU, Zentner holds a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, an MBA, and a B.S. in Education from the University of Wisconsin.

Dr. Scribner, a former urban district superintendent with 20 years of experience, began his career as a high school Spanish teacher and guidance counselor before advancing to principal, central office administrator, and superintendent in Arizona and Texas. Today, Scribner assists districts nationwide with executive searches, community engagement, and business partnerships. He holds a B.A. in Latin American Studies from Carleton College, an M.Ed. in Counseling Psychology from Temple University, and a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from ASU.

Research from the Employee Benefit Research Institute demonstrates that financial wellness programs improve employee satisfaction, productivity, and retention. Through this pilot, MDTP and ATNW will collect and analyze quantitative and qualitative data, including retention and absenteeism rates, participation in retirement savings plans, pre- and post-program financial confidence surveys, and organizational morale indicators.

The collaboration aligns directly with MDTP’s Compensation Pillar and complements initiatives like the Teacher Appreciation Package (T.A.P.), which impacted more than 800 teachers last year. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit mdtproject.org.