Summer of a Million Meals Campaign Returns for Ninth Year

BY Frontdoors Media

United Food Bank, 12News and Fry’s are joining forces to help Arizona families facing food insecurity during the summer.

Images courtesy of United Food Bank

As summer approaches, many families are preparing for more than just rising temperatures. For households already balancing tight budgets, the end of the school year often brings an added challenge: replacing the meals children regularly receive through school programs while also managing higher utility bills.

To help meet that growing need, United Food Bank is launching the ninth annual Summer of a Million Meals campaign in partnership with 12News and Fry’s Food Stores. The statewide fundraiser officially begins May 14 and will continue through Labor Day on September 7, with the goal of raising one million dollars to provide millions of meals to Arizona families, children, and students in need.

Over the years, the campaign has become one of Arizona’s most recognizable summer fundraising efforts, rallying businesses, viewers, shoppers, and volunteers around a shared mission: ensuring no one goes hungry.

“The Summer of a Million Meals campaign plays a vital role in making sure families have consistent access to nutritious food,” Jason Reed, president and CEO of United Food Bank, said. “We are proud to team up with 12News and Fry’s Food Stores to support communities across Arizona. This work depends on all of us, and we’re inviting the community to step in and help ensure every child is fed.”

Throughout the summer, the campaign will feature three live telethon events hosted by United Food Bank and 12News on May 14, June 25 and July 30. During each telethon, viewers can call in donations directly to United Food Bank at 480-398-4499 between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The campaign encourages businesses and organizations to get directly involved through United Food Bank’s returning “Food Fight” competition. Participating companies can form teams and earn points by collecting food donations, contributing funds, volunteering their time and supporting hunger relief efforts throughout the summer. The winning team will be announced during the final live telethon on July 30 and recognized live on 12News.

United Food Bank is also reviving its Food Drive Kickoff event on May 14, inviting community members to donate unopened, non-perishable food items, including canned goods, cereal, oatmeal, peanut butter, rice, pasta, and soup. Donations can be dropped off at the United Food Bank Volunteer Center in Mesa from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For longtime campaign partners, the effort continues to reflect the strength and generosity of the Arizona community.

“This campaign means more to our team every year. As the need grows, so does our commitment to helping ensure no one in our community goes hungry,” said President and General Manager of 12News, Kate Morris. “Summer of a Million Meals reflects the strength of our community, people coming together to support one another. We’re honored to partner with United Food Bank and Fry’s Food Stores and inspired by the generosity of our viewers.”

“Fry’s has been a leader in the fight to end hunger in Arizona as part of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan,” President Ken DeLuca said. “As we partner with United Food Bank and 12News for the ninth consecutive Summer of a Million Meals campaign, we are able to remain focused on this important initiative. This effort wouldn’t be possible without the continued generosity of our customers and associates who continue to rise to the occasion every year.”

The campaign also receives financial support from The Kroger Co. and Fry’s Food Stores through The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, a nonprofit focused on addressing food insecurity and reducing food waste in communities served by Kroger-owned stores nationwide.

As food insecurity continues to impact families across Arizona, organizers hope this year’s campaign will once again inspire communities to come together in support of neighbors facing difficult circumstances. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azmillionmeals.org.