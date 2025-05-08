St. Joseph the Worker Rebrands as ‘The Worker’ to Reflect Mission and Expand Impact

BY Karen Werner

To modernize and better reflect its mission, St. Joseph the Worker — Arizona’s leading employment-focused nonprofit — has unveiled a new name and identity: The Worker.

The rebrand was introduced at an open house on May 1 at the organization’s central Phoenix office, where more than 200 supporters, community leaders and business partners gathered to celebrate. Guests toured the refreshed space, heard success stories from clients and enjoyed food from Taco Head food truck. A collaborative mural activity, led by local arts nonprofit The Walter Hive, captured the spirit of the day.

“While our official name remains St. Joseph the Worker, we will now be commonly referred to as ‘The Worker’ to better reflect our mission and the communities we serve,” said CEO Carrie Masters. “This rebranding allows us to modernize our identity while staying true to our core purpose — empowering individuals through employment.”

For nearly four decades, The Worker has helped more than 40,000 Arizonans overcome barriers like transportation, housing and lack of professional resources to find stable jobs. As Phoenix continues to face steep underemployment — estimated at 22 percent — the organization’s services are more vital than ever.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego praised The Worker’s enduring role in strengthening Arizona’s workforce. “The Worker has remained a constant pillar of hope in our community for decades, restoring dignity through employment and opening doors to opportunity,” she said. “The work they do is inspiring and has transformed many lives. This kind of grassroots leadership doesn’t just change lives; it strengthens the very foundation of our city.”

Along with the new name, The Worker has reintroduced its programs with clearer branding:

Workforce Development (formerly Employment Without Barriers) offers one-on-one job support, from resume help to interview prep, and connects jobseekers directly with employers.

Preferred Business Partners builds strong ties with Arizona companies to match them with qualified candidates while supporting their existing employees with resources and training.

Workforce Housing offers 90- to 120-day transitional housing, allowing clients to save up to 80 percent of their income while preparing to secure permanent housing and build long-term stability.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit theworkeraz.org.