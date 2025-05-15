SRP Awards $200,000 in Grants to 55 Arizona Teachers for Innovative Classroom Projects

BY Frontdoors Media

Salt River Project will award $200,000 in STEM, history and social science grants to support 55 elementary, middle and high school classrooms across the state through its Classroom Grants Program.

The SRP Classroom Grants Program aims to support schools, educators and students as they develop projects and curriculum geared toward state-mandated competencies.

This year’s grant recipients are teaching in K-12 schools from across Maricopa County and beyond. Of the 55 grants awarded, 64 percent will go to Title I schools.

“I feel very excited about receiving this grant from SRP,” said Shannon Arroyo, a 6th-8th grade gifted education teacher at Shamley Elementary School. “This is my 21st year in education, and it’s the first time I’ve won anything like this. The robots that I am planning on getting with this grant have an AI component, so they will learn as the students are learning. I just think it is a really cool way for my students to be educated on how to use AI appropriately and for the potential that it has.”

Funding will go toward projects that include utilizing robotics to teach problem solving, critical thinking and teamwork; the use of heart rate monitors to teach students about cardiovascular fitness, data analytics and physical reaction to exercise; and to purchase materials that simulate different types of energy.

“Community support is one of SRP’s core values,” said Anita Tarango, SRP’s Manager of Community Engagement Strategy. “Making these investments in Valley schools helps educators fund innovative programming that helps students think creatively and inspire them to become lifelong learners.”

SRP awards up to $5,000 per school for STEM grants, funding innovative teaching strategies that improve student performance across STEM disciplines. SRP awards up to $2,500 for classroom grants supporting history and social sciences, helping teach skills across history, geography, civics, government and economics.

The next application period for the SRP Classroom Grants Program will open November 2025. To learn more and apply for the next round of grants, visit the Grants and scholarship opportunities for teachers page.

SRP contributes more than $2 million annually to support education initiatives throughout Arizona, including direct teacher support and funding to more than 60 organizations dedicated to advancing education in the state. Of this amount, more than $1 million is invested in STEM education, benefiting K-12 and post-secondary institutions and educators.

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest electricity provider in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving about 1.1 million customers. SRP provides water to about 2.5 million Valley residents, delivering more than 244 billion gallons of water (750,000 acre-feet) each year, and manages a 13,000-square-mile watershed that includes an extensive system of reservoirs, wells, irrigation laterals, and 131 miles of canals.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit srpnet.com.