Special Olympics Arizona Headed to Germany for Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

Special Olympics Arizona is sending a delegation of athletes and coaches from the state of Arizona to participate in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games, which will take place in Berlin, Germany, June 17–25. The Special Olympics World Games is the largest inclusive sporting event in the world and will showcase more than 7,000 athletes from 190 delegations with intellectual disabilities (ID) and Unified partners competing together in 26 sports over nine days of competition. This will be the largest multi-sport event held in Germany since the country hosted the 1972 Olympics in Berlin.

SOAZ athletes will be competing in two sports: 3-on-3 basketball and golf. The Unified coed basketball team will be led by head coach Mary Roberts and assistant coach Mandy Faust, with the team consisting of athletes Lindsay Hayes, Sarah Gaudio, Vanessa Robles and Unified partners Taylor Lifgren and Summer Burgess.

Additionally, Amy Bockerstette will participate in the individual golf competition and will be joined by her father Joe as her caddy.

Along with the athletes participating in the competitions, the other SOAZ delegates heading to Berlin include Unified Competitive Cheer Team members, who have been invited to attend as spectators and be onsite to cheer on the athletes.

“We are so proud of our athletes and partners who have earned the opportunity to represent the state of Arizona and participate in World Games Berlin 2023,” said Special Olympics Arizona president and CEO Jamie Heckerman. “This is truly a chance of a lifetime. We can’t wait to see them not just compete, but to really take in all of the experiences the Games have to offer, as well as getting the chance to meet athletes from all over the world.”

The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 will be broadcast to hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide, showcasing athletic performance and highlighting stereotype-defying stories — changing minds and opening hearts through transformational inclusion.

For more information on World Games Berlin 2023, visit berlin2023.org/en. To learn more about Special Olympics Arizona, go to specialolympicsarizona.org.