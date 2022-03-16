Scottsdale Chamber Inducts Seven New Honorees into Hall of Fame

On March 3, 2022, the Past Presidents’ Council of the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the 27th Annual Scottsdale History Hall of Fame. The 2022 event was presented by The Scottsdale Charros and honored the following individuals and companies:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Mr. Paul Messinger

Paul established Messinger Mortuary in 1959, became a Charro, an Elk, a Lion and Chamber of Commerce board director. He served on the City Council and the State Legislature.

2022 HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES:

Denny Brown

A community leader and education champion, EVIT Foundation Board Member, Scottsdale Human Services Commissioner, and former member of the Scottsdale Unified School Board.

Melinda Morrison Gulick

A business and community leader, past executive with DMB and volunteer committed to conservation, education, animal welfare and a strong economy.

Dennis Robbins

Executive Director of the Scottsdale Charros and community volunteer, former Scottsdale City Council Member, Attorney and Scottsdale Business Owner.

Gregg Tryhus

Owner of Grayhawk Development, a land development, golf development / operations, and investment company. Gregg also serves as a community volunteer on numerous boards and commissions.

Experience Scottsdale

The private, nonprofit destination marketing organization that works to enhance the local community by promoting the Scottsdale area as a luxury destination for meetings, events, and leisure travel.

Salt River Project