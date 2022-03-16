Scottsdale Chamber Inducts Seven New Honorees into Hall of Fame
On March 3, 2022, the Past Presidents’ Council of the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the 27th Annual Scottsdale History Hall of Fame. The 2022 event was presented by The Scottsdale Charros and honored the following individuals and companies:
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Mr. Paul Messinger
Paul established Messinger Mortuary in 1959, became a Charro, an Elk, a Lion and Chamber of Commerce board director. He served on the City Council and the State Legislature.
2022 HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES:
Denny Brown
A community leader and education champion, EVIT Foundation Board Member, Scottsdale Human Services Commissioner, and former member of the Scottsdale Unified School Board.
Melinda Morrison Gulick
A business and community leader, past executive with DMB and volunteer committed to conservation, education, animal welfare and a strong economy.
Dennis Robbins
Executive Director of the Scottsdale Charros and community volunteer, former Scottsdale City Council Member, Attorney and Scottsdale Business Owner.
Gregg Tryhus
Owner of Grayhawk Development, a land development, golf development / operations, and investment company. Gregg also serves as a community volunteer on numerous boards and commissions.
Experience Scottsdale
The private, nonprofit destination marketing organization that works to enhance the local community by promoting the Scottsdale area as a luxury destination for meetings, events, and leisure travel.
Salt River Project
Formed in 1903, SRP is a community-based, not-for profit public power and water utility that provides electricity and water to more than 2 million people living in central Arizona, is the largest raw water supplier in the Valley, and is a major supplier of water to Scottsdale.
Over the past 27 years, the Council has inducted 139 past and present Scottsdale leaders and 27 organizations into Scottsdale’s History Hall of Fame. These individuals and organizations have contributed immeasurably to the rich heritage of Scottsdale, dating back to its modern-day founding in 1888 by Army Chaplain Winfield Scott. The event honors the people and organizations who have contributed so greatly to the legacy of making the City of Scottsdale one of the “best cities to live” in the Nation.
Photos provided by the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce
