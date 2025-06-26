Scottsdale Arts Honors Sternberg Family with Gallery Naming Rights 

BY Karen Werner

Scottsdale Arts has recognized the generosity of the Sternberg family with the naming of a gallery inside the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. The honor follows a significant endowment from the family, referred to collectively as Sternberg3.

The endowment grants naming rights to the Center Space gallery, now designated in honor of Dr. Wendy L. Sternberg, Mrs. Anne G. Sternberg and Dr. Frank G. Sternberg. New signage at the gallery acknowledges Sternberg3’s support of “dynamic and everlasting Judaism.”

“We are deeply grateful to the Sternberg family for their generous support of Center Space,” said Natalie Marsh, director of Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, the department that curates the gallery. “Their commitment to accessible art experiences ensures creativity and culture remain open to everyone in our community. This partnership helps us continue to uplift Arizona-based artists and engage visitors of all backgrounds.”

Center Space is a vibrant, multipurpose gallery that hosts multiple exhibitions throughout the year. The gallery emphasizes creative participation and community engagement, often encouraging visitors to explore their inner artists.

In addition to supporting visual art, the Sternberg endowment will sponsor several jazz and Broadway concerts during the 2025–26 season. Among them are two October performances by acclaimed actor and singer Jeremy Jordan. These concerts, presented in the refined setting of the center, honor the family’s dedication to the arts and offer audiences an opportunity to experience intimate, nuanced performances.

Richard Kasper, CEO of the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix, worked closely with the late Dr. Wendy Sternberg for nearly a decade to help her craft a legacy plan that would be meaningful to her and to her community.

“Dr. Sternberg spoke with great pride about her decision to support Scottsdale Arts,” Kasper said. “Knowing her gift would help bring the arts to countless future generations was a tremendous source of comfort and pleasure as she neared the end of her life.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit ScottsdaleArts.org.