Resolve to Pvolve

There’s a new fitness game in town, and it is playing to win (healthy) hearts across the Valley. Pvolve recently opened its doors in Scottsdale and is gaining a “do-not-miss” reputation in the studio and online.

Pvolve was founded in 2017 by Rachel Katzman, who was looking for workouts that wouldn’t break her body down but remain challenging enough to make gains. Katzman discovered functional training and quickly realized the benefits and possibilities of developing a new way to train, move and grow in a healthy way.

Working with a clinical advisory board and expert trainers and using specialized equipment, Katzman developed a low-impact, results-driven method — Pvolve.

Pvolve combines functional movements with tools to sculpt, strengthen and restore without causing too much strain on joints. Classes are offered online and in-studio, including options like weight training, sculpting, movement therapy and meditation.

Pvolve quickly gained a fanbase, including a major celebrity in 2021. Jennifer Aniston was looking for a new workout method that wouldn’t cause injury and would fit into her hectic schedule when a friend mentioned Pvolve. Aniston began streaming the workouts and recognized a transformation of her own in her relation to fitness — enjoying the benefits of aesthetic results and longevity. In 2023, the actress partnered with Pvolve and is active in its pursuit to help people connect to their bodies, while living a longer, healthier life.

With more than two dozen studio locations across the U.S. and Canada, Scottsdale is fortunate to be home to Arizona’s one-and-only (for now) studio. Local studio owner Caitlin Pettitt opened her North Scottsdale Pvolve doors late last year and invited me to experience the Pvolve difference. As a functional training and longtime Pilates lover, I’m always up for trying a new method to shake up my routine. The class incorporated the unique Pvolve resistance training equipment, amazing music, expert instruction and was challenging enough to feel the burn the next day. However, the X-factor difference for me was the Pvolve mat that provides proper alignment and spacing for full-body moves throughout the approximately 50-minute class. But overall, the vibe and culture is where the North Scottsdale studio shines. The studio’s gorgeous design and positive community feel, I believe, are what keep it comfortably filled throughout the day.

With more than a decade of fitness experience under her belt, Pettitt fell in love with the Pvolve method and knew opening the first studio in Scottsdale would be well received. Setting the bar high, Pettitt’s goal for everyone who walks through her studio door is to ensure they feel comfortable and welcomed. “The Pvolve method is accessible to everyone. We serve such a wide demographic. Whether you’re just getting into fitness or are a fitness fanatic, we meet you where you’re at in your journey,” she said.

Membership and drop-ins are available in the North Scottsdale studio. First-time guests are offered three classes for $36 while memberships range from 8-12 times per month for as low as $21 per class.

Special classes in tandem with holidays and celebrations are a thing in North Scottsdale. On Valentine’s Day, the studio is hosting a sculpt-and-burn launch party where members can bring a guest for free. New retail and post-workout recovery bites will also be available.

I asked Pettitt to give me the scoop on any additional Pvolve studios popping up across the Valley, and she shared that she is currently planning for a second location, and hopeful to have two up and running by the end of 2025.

For more on the Pvolve method, online classes or the North Scottsdale studio, visit pvolve.com.