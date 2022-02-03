‘Queen of Percussion’ Sheila E. to Receive Arizona Foundation for Women’s Sandra Day O’Connor Lifetime Achievement Award

Arizona Foundation for Women (AFW) has selected Grammy- and Emmy-nominated musician, author and humanitarian Sheila Escovedo, best known as Sheila E., as its 2022 Sandra Day O’Connor Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree.

Sheila E. will receive the Sandra Day O’Connor Lifetime Achievement Award at the Foundation’s awards event, the AFW Silver Soirée, on March 17. The award is given annually to a woman who has distinguished herself through her leadership and contributions to society through her lifetime achievements, especially for work that benefits women and families. Past honorees include Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, Former First Lady Barbara Bush, Billie Jean King, Goldie Hawn, Ashley Judd, Soledad O’Brien and Gretchen Carlson.

“Thank you, Arizona Foundation for Women, for honoring me with the Sandra Day O’Connor Lifetime Achievement Award. I am humbled and honored,” said Sheila E. “Sandra Day O’Connor has always been an inspiration. This is very personal to me. I believe it is important for us as women to recognize, acknowledge and uplift each other. AFW’s work in research, advocacy and philanthropy does just that and the SHE counts campaign is making a profound impact. Safety, health and economic empowerment are powerful tools in creating security, strength and independence.”

Sheila E. is regarded as the “Queen of Percussion” in reference to her decades-long musical career, working as a solo artist and with numerous legendary musicians in various genres. She has been just as instrumental in making meaningful progress on gender and racial equity. Through her advocacy and awareness surrounding gender inequality in the music industry, to being television’s first female musical director (for Magic Johnson’s “The Magic Hour”) and her philanthropic work as co-founder of the nonprofit Elevate Oakland, Sheila E. demonstrates passion for women’s safety, health and economic well-being. Furthermore, through the creation of her YouTube show, “Sheila E. TV,” she provides a platform for fellow trailblazing women who have made significant impacts in their fields.

Sheila E.’s musical career has earned her accolades that include the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, which she was awarded alongside her father in 2021; two Primetime Emmy nominations and four Grammy nominations. In 2014, she released her memoir, The Beat of My Own Drum, where she bravely shares her journey through the music industry and her personal battle overcoming childhood abuse.

“AFW is immensely proud to recognize Sheila E. not only for her contributions in the music industry, but also for her strong commitment to the community,” said Mesha Davis, CEO of AFW. “As a trailblazing female musician and performer, Sheila E. has shown that young girls and women can have a successful professional career and still prioritize making a difference with one’s platform.”

