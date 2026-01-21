Phoenix Children’s Chosen to Launch Children’s Miracle Network’s $1 Billion Pledge for Pediatric Healthcare

BY Frontdoors Media

PCH Patient Samantha and Aimee J. Daily, CEO of Children’s Miracle Network.

Image courtesy of Children’s Miracle Network

Children’s Miracle Network® (CMN) has selected Phoenix Children’s as one of just three launch cities for its ambitious new fundraising initiative, The Health For All Kids Impact Pledge, a $1 billion, two-year effort designed to strengthen pediatric healthcare nationwide amid increasing financial uncertainty. The announcement underscores Phoenix Children’s pivotal role in CMN’s network and highlights the growing importance of philanthropy in ensuring children’s access to high-quality care.

The Impact Pledge marks a significant acceleration of CMN’s legacy of giving. Since its founding in 1983, the organization has raised nearly $10 billion in support of 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada. With this new pledge, CMN is responding to mounting pressures on pediatric healthcare systems by emphasizing unrestricted funding that allows hospitals to meet their most urgent needs.

“Phoenix Children’s is proud to be part of CMN. The Impact Pledge is a powerful call to action at a critical moment for pediatric care,” said Steve Schnall, executive vice president, chief development, marketing & communications officer, Phoenix Children’s Foundation. “We’re honored Phoenix Children’s was selected as a launch city, and we’re ready to put these funds to work, advancing leading-edge research and technology, expanding access to specialized care, and strengthening programs that support families when they need us most.”

A defining feature of CMN’s model is that 100 percent of funds raised in a local market directly support that community’s children’s hospital. Because the funding is unrestricted, hospitals have the flexibility to invest where the impact will be greatest, whether that means pioneering research, advanced medical technology, or programs that ease the hospital experience for young patients and their families.

“In today’s healthcare landscape, children’s hospitals have to do more with less at a time when kids’ healthcare needs are becoming more complex and more urgent,” said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., president & CEO, Children’s Miracle Network. “The Impact Pledge demonstrates our expanded commitment to participate in the solution and invites communities to join our movement to ensure kids have the best possible chance for happy, healthy futures.”

CMN recently celebrated its updated mission in New York City with The Balloon Signal of Support. The logo has symbolized hope and connection for more than four decades, linking donors, partners, hospitals, volunteers, and patients to CMN’s mission.

“The balloon serves as a symbol for children’s health and a representation of the organization’s commitment to elevate what’s possible in children’s healthcare through the power of its network,” Daily said. “In addition to the pledge, our new positioning will bring clarity and attention to the urgent need to raise funds for children’s health.”

Through the Impact Pledge, CMN is calling on individuals and communities to help ensure Health for All Kids. Donations made through the pledge will benefit Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund, a vital source of support for the hospital’s areas of greatest need, including advanced research, state-of-the-art technology, physician recruitment, and initiatives that create a more comfortable and healing environment for children.

By directing $1 billion in unrestricted funding to children’s hospitals nationwide, Children’s Miracle Network is empowering institutions like Phoenix Children’s to respond swiftly and strategically to evolving healthcare challenges. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit cmn.org or phoenixchildrensfoundation.org.