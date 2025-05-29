Phoenix Children’s Celebrates $500K Gift from Over Easy 

BY Karen Werner

Phoenix Children’s recently celebrated its growing partnership with popular local eatery Over Easy by naming the “Makers Corner” inside The Zone in recognition of Over Easy’s generous $500,000 pledge to the hospital over the next four years.

The Child Life Zone is a state-of-the-art, procedure-free space on the first floor of the hospital’s East Building, designed to offer kids the chance to just be kids. Patients and their families can play, create and connect in a safe, comforting environment. Often referred to as “the happiest place” on the Thomas Campus, The Zone fosters healing through creativity and connection.

“We are incredibly thankful to Over Easy for its generosity and commitment to Arizona’s children,” said Steve Schnall, Phoenix Children’s Foundation’s senior vice president and chief development officer. “This support will help fuel transformative care and make a lasting difference in the lives of countless patients.”

The naming ceremony brought together leaders from Phoenix Children’s and Over Easy to unveil the newly named Makers Corner and celebrate the shared commitment to pediatric care.

“It was a special moment to see Over Easy in such an incredible space that supports the healing of so many young patients,” said Brian Terpay, chief operating officer of Over Easy. “We are honored to give back and play a role in Phoenix Children’s mission.”

The $500,000 gift will directly support Phoenix Children’s Child Life and Therapeutic Arts Programs, which help patients and their families cope with fear, anxiety and the emotional challenges of hospitalization.

For more behind this Frontdoors, visit phoenixchildrens.org.