Paradise Valley Couple Uses Pickleball to Raise Funds for MS Society AZ

Jim and Annie Kloss love pickleball. They were married on a pickleball court and moved to a new home because it had space to build two pickleball courts. But that lifestyle was interrupted by Annie’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018. Taking the cause to heart, Jim responded by establishing a tournament to raise funds to support his wife and the estimated 20,000 people affected by MS in Arizona.

MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and body. “There are now over 25 MS medications/treatments available or in development. But no two MS patients are alike,” Annie said. “We may share symptoms, but to varying degrees. So far, I’m one of the lucky ones — my symptoms are manageable.”

The Klosses’ annual MS charity tournament was recently held in Surprise, Arizona, with Judith Coronel, president of the Surprise Pickleball Association (SPA), at the helm. The field attracted a record number of players, volunteers, donors and sponsors and raised over $24,000.

AZ-NM Chapter president Chris Marshall said, “It was amazing to see a record crowd participate in 2024 and raise the most funds this event has generated in a single year. These funds will help us continue to provide more awareness, programs, services, education, healthcare engagement, advocacy and world-class research that is getting us closer to a cure.”

“The greatest healing therapy is friendship and love,” Annie said. “I am honored to be surrounded by friends, family and organizations that lined up to support research and programming for individuals affected by MS here in Arizona.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit nationalmssociety.org.