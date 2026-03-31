OneAZ Event Highlights the Power of Community Impact in Arizona

BY Frontdoors Media

Local First, Valle del Sol, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, NAU Foundation, and Be A Leader Foundation each received a grant.

Image courtesy of OneAZ Community Foundation

At a time when meaningful investment can shape the future of entire communities, OneAZ Credit Union brought together more than 150 business and civic leaders in Phoenix for its annual “Aspirations” event, held in partnership with Novle. The gathering served as both a forum for dialogue and a celebration of impact, as the OneAZ Community Foundation awarded $750,000 in grants to five Arizona nonprofits dedicated to advancing economic opportunity, education, and development.

The event centered around a dynamic panel discussion featuring leaders embedded in Arizona’s business and nonprofit landscape, including Mike Boden, Alicia Nuñez, V’Andre Watson, and Laura Madrid. They explored how investment in Arizona’s Hispanic community is not only addressing long-standing disparities but also driving the state’s broader economic future. Their conversation highlighted the importance of mentorship, access to capital, and representation, factors that continue to shape the challenges and opportunities faced by Latino communities.

Watson, speaking from his perspective as a student leader, underscored the transformative nature of these investments, describing community support as “something that can change people’s lives.” Nuñez echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of inclusion and collaboration, calling for more voices at the table and stronger, more intentional partnerships. The discussion reinforced a shared belief that sustainable progress requires financial investment and a commitment to building relationships that uplift entire communities.

The afternoon also marked a significant moment of giving, with grants awarded to organizations making measurable impacts across Arizona. Recipients included Local First Arizona Foundation and Valle del Sol, each receiving $225,000, as well as Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, NAU Foundation, and Be A Leader Foundation. Each plays a unique role in strengthening Arizona’s economic and educational landscape, from supporting small businesses to expanding access to higher education and leadership development.

For Boden, the event reflects a broader philosophy that extends beyond traditional financial services. “It’s critical that we maintain a sense of community,” he said, noting that growth without connection risks leaving communities behind. His remarks captured the essence of the event: an understanding that true progress is measured not just in dollars invested but in lives impacted and opportunities created.

Now in its third year, the “Aspirations” event signals OneAZ’s continued commitment to deepen its investment across Arizona, particularly in underserved and rapidly growing communities. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit oneazcu.com.