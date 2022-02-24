Mercy Care Awards Nearly $3.6M in Grants to Arizona Nonprofits

Photo: Mercy Cares deputy CEO Tad Gary; associate chief medical officer Dr. Yaminikrishna Sabesan; chief administrative officer Debbie Hillman, chief operating officer Brad Hargens; cultural sensitivity administrator Donna McHenry; and director of community relations Trisha Stuart in front of Farm Express, one of the nonprofits among this year’s recipients.

Mercy Care has selected several nonprofit organizations across Arizona as recipients of its Mercy C.A.R.E.S. Community Reinvestment grant program. This year, $3,573,000 was awarded to support organizations that address Mercy Care’s comprehensive health focus areas, which are: addictions, housing, school-based services, women’s health, and food insecurity.

The grants, ranging this year from $10,000 to $500,000, were presented through the organization’s community reinvestment initiative, Mercy C.A.R.E.S., which stands for Community Action Resources Education and Service.

“We like to say that Mercy Care is a health plan with a heart,” said Trisha Stuart, director of community relations. “Through our Mercy C.A.R.E.S. program we identify projects that address important community needs and ensure support for our most vulnerable citizens. Our grantees partner with us to further our mission to help Arizonans live healthier lives and achieve their full potential.”

Mercy C.A.R.E.S. is now the company’s formal community giving initiative.

