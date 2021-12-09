Maricopa County IDA Gives $7.5M to Human Services Campus Mike McQuaid Legacy Fund

The Maricopa County Industrial Development Authority, which helps create and maintain jobs in Maricopa County and assists residents in achieving a better standard of living and way of life, has contributed $7.5 million to the Human Services Campus’ Mike McQuaid Legacy Fund.

The Mike McQuaid Legacy Fund, a three-year initiative with a $25 million goal, was established this past June in memory of McQuaid, one of the founders of the Human Services Campus and a lifelong advocate who believed that “homelessness is a solvable problem.” McQuaid passed away during the summer of 2020 from COVID-19.

Mike McQuaid Legacy funds will be used to address the issue of homelessness through a combination of tactics including, but not limited to, street outreach, client services improvements and expansion and capital projects including the renovation of the building that was the former Men’s Overflow Shelter, which closed several years ago.

Funding from MCIDA includes $4.5 million designated for improvements of three buildings on the 13-acre campus where 16 independent nonprofit agencies provide diverse wrap-around services for adults experiencing homelessness. The campus hosts between 800 and 1,000 men and women each day.

“This incredibly generous contribution from the Maricopa County Industrial Development Authority will help us ensure that Mike’s vision is fully realized and sustained. It will benefit thousands of men and women every year,” said HSC Executive Director Amy Schwabenlender.

“Like Mike McQuaid, I believe homelessness is a solvable problem, but no single entity can do it alone. That’s why I’m grateful for the committed partnership of the Human Services Campus and our IDA, in committing significant resources to services that don’t just get people off the streets, but help them end their homelessness for good,” said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers, District 1.

HSC Development Director Steve Davis said that with the MCIDA contribution, the fund totals nearly $19 million towards its $25 million goal.

“The MCIDA has supported the mission of the Human Services Campus from its inception. We are so pleased to be able to continue the great work done for the community with our commitment and funding in honor of Mike McQuaid and his legacy,” said MCIDA President Jim Rounds.

Among the expected outcomes from the Mike McQuaid Legacy Fund are:

By 2023 : no one sleeping on the street outside the Human Services Campus and beautification of the campus neighborhood.

: no one sleeping on the street outside the Human Services Campus and beautification of the campus neighborhood. By 2024 : renovating and expanding existing campus structures to serve more clients, more efficiently. There are three buildings that can be renovated to create healthier and more accessible service environments, expand services, add employee and client multi-purpose rooms for trainings, collaborative meetings and more.

: renovating and expanding existing campus structures to serve more clients, more efficiently. There are three buildings that can be renovated to create healthier and more accessible service environments, expand services, add employee and client multi-purpose rooms for trainings, collaborative meetings and more. By 2030: reduce the average stay on the campus by 50%; reduce recidivism to homelessness by 30%; increase the number of individuals housed annually from 2,500 to more than 3,000 through collective partner programs; and provide resources for more services in west and east valley communities.

Interested donors can make one-time gifts or multi-year pledges to the initiative by contacting Davis at sdavis@hsc-az.orgor by calling 602-705-4719.

hsc-az.org