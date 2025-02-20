Visit Grand Canyon Conservancy

Feb. 20, 2025

Let the Sunshine In

Did you know the metro Phoenix area experiences approximately 296 days of sunshine each year? Lucky for us, this means sunglasses are the perfect accessory to complete or enhance a look while living and playing in our neck of the woods.

According to Market.US Media, sunglasses made up 30 percent of the total eyewear market in 2022, making it big business for retailers. Yes, there’s the practical application to wear sunglasses for protection — don’t skip between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. even on cloudy days — but there’s also an “I wear my sunglasses at night” reason to don sunnies that makes perfect sense. Sunglasses can change a look, mood or communicate an instant fashion vibe any time, no sun required.

Currently trending are both small-shaped frames and big, chunky shields. Classic aviators, Wayfarers and Oxford styles are staples that will likely remain forever timeless. With 314 days left in 2025, we rounded up a mix of picks to add to your collection.

Tom Ford Bronson, $560

A splurge, but worth it if you’re looking for a shield-type frame that’s the accessory of the moment. Various frame and lens options provide 100-percent UV protection, measuring 60 millimeters for an oversized look.

 

 

Gucci Oval, $495

Big and bold, this oval-shaped Gucci style is characterized by a wave-inspired design at the temples. Shiny black frames and gradient gray lenses make for a glamorous statement while protecting from UVA and UVB rays.

 

Ray-Ban Wayfarer, $230

Classic and timeless, the original Wayfarer frame comes in 17 colors and a moderate price tag. Adding an eyeglass lens prescription is an option, as is choosing polarization for light filtration.

 

 

Urban Outfitters Curved Slim, $15

Lightweight and slim, this oval shape gives a 90s vibe. Made of mixed metal and plastic, the comfortable frames offer 100 percent UV protection and an affordable price point.

 

About Zenobia Mertel

Zenobia Mertel is Frontdoors Magazine’s Lifestyle Editor and covers a mix of Arts and Culture topics for the media company. She also works as an on-air host and columnist for Inspired Media 360, focusing on people, places, life and style.
