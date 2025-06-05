Laura Smith Named Director of Eyes On Learning

BY Frontdoors Media

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust has appointed Laura Smith as the new director of Eyes On Learning, a coalition of state, local and national organizations working to improve the vision health of Arizona’s children.

An estimated one in four school-age children have a vision problem that may affect their ability to learn. Healthy vision is especially vital in early childhood and the primary grades, when children develop the literacy skills they need to learn to read and succeed in school.

Eyes On Learning partners work together to ensure that Arizona children with vision problems are identified early, through regular vision screenings, so they can get the eye exams and follow-up treatment they need.

Smith’s appointment comes after inaugural director Karen Woodhouse announced her intention to retire later this summer. Woodhouse has led Eyes On Learning since its launch in December 2015.

“Over the last 10 years, under Karen’s exceptional leadership, Eyes On Learning has delivered on its mission to improve Arizona’s system of vision screening and referral for children,” said Steve Zabilski, president and CEO of Piper Trust, a founding partner of Eyes On Learning. “There’s more to be done, and Laura has such a distinctive mix of expertise and experience to carry this initiative forward—it’s clear she is driven to ensure that all Arizona children receive regular vision screenings. Piper Trust is so pleased to announce Laura’s appointment in partnership with the Eyes On Learning advisory board.”

Smith previously served as program manager of community education at The Arizona Partnership for Immunization (TAPI), where she developed partnerships and directed initiatives to improve public health outcomes. Her efforts included developing training programs that reached 1,500 healthcare professionals, school nurses and health office staff annually. She also led the Arizona School Immunization Coalition, which was selected as one of six multi-sector teams from across the country to participate in the 2023-24 National Leadership Academy for the Public’s Health.

Smith started her career in healthcare as a certified ophthalmic assistant and brings an in-depth understanding of vision screening, eye exams and treatments to her new role.

“Healthy vision is critical for every child’s school success, as well as their social development and overall well-being,” Smith said. “I look forward to collaborating with the Eyes On Learning advisory board and other community partners to improve children’s vision health in Arizona.”

Eyes On Learning has played a pivotal role in strengthening children’s vision screening across Arizona. The coalition’s recommendations helped shape recent legislation that requires public and charter schools to implement consistent vision screening procedures for roughly 500,000 children statewide each school year. Eyes On Learning also worked closely with the Arizona Department of Health Services to reimagine the certification process for screeners and is piloting a new, web-based vision screening platform aimed at increasing access to follow-up care.

“Eyes On Learning was instrumental in securing significant philanthropic investments and federal funding for the successful implementation of the new vision screening policy,” said Roy Pringle, chief operating officer at Vitalyst Health Foundation, who serves on Eyes On Learning’s advisory board. “We have a strong, purposeful, productive coalition, and I’m confident that Laura is the right leader to keep the momentum going.”