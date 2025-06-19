Kimberly Kur to Retire After 25 Years with Arizona Community Foundation

BY Karen Werner

After 25 years at Arizona Community Foundation, Kimberly Kur has announced that she will retire from her position as chief development officer at the end of this year.

Since joining ACF in 2000, Kur has played a pivotal role in the foundation’s growth — from $300 million to nearly $1.5 billion in assets. Her leadership has helped shape ACF into one of the state’s most influential philanthropic institutions.

“I am beyond grateful to have had an incredibly meaningful and fulfilling career at ACF for 2½ decades, and I have been motivated over all these years by ACF’s mission to mobilize philanthropy and make a positive impact,” Kur said. “Working with and getting to support our donors and the community has been my great privilege and joy.”

Kur will continue to lead through the transition as ACF welcomes its next chief development officer, and she will continue in an advisory capacity after her retirement.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azfoundation.org.