International Women’s Forum Arizona Announces 2026 Board

BY Frontdoors Media

Front: Adelaida Severson, JoAnn Holland, and Hershey Khan. Back: Shannon Clancy, Mary Mitchell, Lisa Hartsock, Carey Chambers, Heather Rausch, Mindy Weinstein, Lauren Chazal, and Vanecia Kerr.

Image courtesy of The International Women’s Forum Arizona

The International Women’s Forum Arizona announced its 2026 Board of Directors in February, introducing a distinguished group of leaders committed to advancing the organization’s mission of elevating women’s leadership locally and globally.

As part of that mission, IWF Arizona also shared plans to launch its new Leadership Fellows Program, Women Opening Doors to Women, this fall. The initiative is designed to cultivate the next generation of leaders through training, mentorship and expanded networking opportunities, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to development at every stage.

“We are thrilled to welcome our 2026 Board of Directors,” IWF Arizona Board President JoAnn Holland said. “This remarkable group brings a wealth of knowledge and perspective that will be instrumental in driving our mission forward. It is my distinct honor to extend a heartfelt welcome to these extraordinary leaders.”

Board members will serve a one-year term concluding December 31, 2026. The 2026 Board of Directors includes:

• JoAnn Holland of Central Phoenix Women; East Valley Women; Women of Scottsdale (President)

• Adelaida Severson of Bushtex, Inc. (Vice President)

• Carey Chambers of Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust (Treasurer)

• Lisa Hartsock of Valleywise Health (Secretary)

• Heather Rausch of Foxfire Events & Joyfully Centered (Membership Chair)

• Lauren Chazal of Headlands Research (Mission Advancement Chair & Program Chair)

• Hershey Khan of Ignite AI (Communications Co-Chair)

• Mindy Weinstein of Market MindShift (Communications Co-Chair)

• Shannon Clancy of The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (At Large)

• Vanecia Kerr of United Way Tucson (At Large)

• Mary Mitchell of Girl Scouts – Arizona Cactus-Pine (At Large)

An affiliate of the national International Women’s Forum, headquartered in Washington, DC, IWF Arizona is part of a global network of more than 8,400 women leaders across 35 countries and 77 Forums worldwide. The Arizona chapter includes more than 100 preeminent women leaders representing business, the arts, government, academia and the nonprofit sector.

Through World Leadership Conferences, International Cornerstone Conferences, private member gatherings and programs featuring leading voices in global affairs, business, science and the arts, IWF Arizona fosters meaningful connections and creates unique experiences that deepen leadership capacity and expand impact.

With a new board and the launch of its Leadership Fellows Program on the horizon, IWF Arizona continues to position itself as a force for advancing women’s leadership across Arizona and beyond. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit iwfaz.org.