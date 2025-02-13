International Women’s Forum Arizona Announces 2025 Board of Directors

The International Women’s Forum Arizona announced their 2025 Board of Directors, who will each support the nonprofit’s mission to unite a global community of women leaders to advance women’s leadership today and tomorrow.

“We are thrilled to welcome our 2025 Board of Directors,” said IWF Arizona Board President JoAnn Holland. “This outstanding group brings a wealth of knowledge and perspective that will be instrumental in driving our mission forward. It is my distinct honor to extend a heartfelt welcome to these extraordinary leaders.”

The board members hold a one-year term, which will conclude on December 31, 2025. The board members are:

JoAnn Holland of Central Phoenix Women | East Valley Women | North Valley Women | Women of Scottsdale (President)

Adelaida Severson of Bushtex, Inc. (Vice President | Program Chair)

Carey Chambers of Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust (Treasurer)

Lisa Hartsock of Valleywise Health (Secretary)

Heather Rausch of Foxfire Events (Membership Chair | Communications Chair)

Lauren Chazal of Headlands Research (Mission Advancement Chair)

Megan Ackaert of Wells Fargo (At Large)

Shannon Clancy of The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (At Large)

Allison Duffy of Silverado Technologies (At Large)

Hershey Khan of igniteai (At Large)

Mary Mitchell of Girl Scouts – Arizona Cactus-Pine (At Large)

The new board members will also support IWF Arizona’s new Leadership Fellowship Program, Women Opening Doors to Women, an initiative designed to empower young women on their professional journeys. Set to begin this fall, through connections and guidance from IWF Arizona and Global members, the program aims to foster a supportive environment, paving the way for future leaders.

The International Women’s Forum Arizona was started in 1982 and now includes over 100 prominent Valley-based leaders in various fields like business, the arts, government, academia, STEM and many nonprofit executives.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit iwfaz.org.