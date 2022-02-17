Inspired Media 360, Frontdoors Media Team Up to Form The Center for Positive Media

Inspired Media 360 and Frontdoors Media are teaming up in an unprecedented partnership to promote collaboration and storytelling.

The Center for Positive Media is the brainchild of Carey Pena, Founder of Inspired Media 360 and Andrea Tyler Evans, Publisher of Frontdoors Media. The Center is located in the heart of uptown Phoenix in a building that includes offices, a production studio, an art studio and event space.

The overall goal of the Center is to create a place for collaboration and storytelling that can highlight the positive contributions being made every day by people from all walks of life in our community. The space is home to both nonprofit and for-profit entities, and the initial list of organizations in the building includes:

Both Inspired Media 360 and Frontdoors Media/The Red Book

Local artist and television personality Brandon Lee, who is operating an art therapy studio on site called Art of Our Soul

Common Sense Media, the leading source of entertainment and technology guidance for families

ANGLES Communications, Ania Kubicki’s boutique strategic communications firm

KWink Media led by writer and editor Karen Werner

Scott Foust Studios is moving their location from Old Town Scottsdale this summer

The space includes a nearly 2,500-square-foot television studio that can double as an event venue and is also available for rent. The building is also an ideal venue for meetings, receptions and events for community groups.

“We have a vision for creating a true hub in the Valley for people and organizations that are doing great things for our community,” Pena said. “We are so looking forward to opening our doors and showing off this incredible building and providing a space for people to collaborate.”

The Center’s official grand opening will be marked with a ribbon cutting with the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce on February 22.

“This is an opportunity to bring together people who share a vision for how media can work with community groups and the arts and so many other fields to make our community a better place,” Evans said. “We are in the early stages, but we can already sense a buzz in the building from the many synergies we’re seeing in the organizations who are here.”

The Center’s event spaces range from conference rooms holding up to 12 people to the studio space, which can hold up to 125 people for a reception or other event. For more information on space rentals, contact publisher@frontdoorsmedia.com.

For more information: thecenterforpositivemedia.com