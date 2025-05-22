Helios Education Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary with $500,000 in Scholarships for 20 Arizona Students

BY Frontdoors Media

Helios Education Foundation 20th Anniversary

Helios Education Foundation honored two decades of commitment to educational excellence on May 7 with a community reception at its campus in Phoenix, where 20 outstanding transfer students were each awarded a scholarship worth up to $20,000 to support their college journey.

The Helios 20th Anniversary Pathway Scholarship, facilitated in partnership with Education Forward Arizona, honors Helios’ two decades of impact and commitment to postsecondary success for all students, including those from low-income, historically underserved communities and those forging nontraditional paths.

A total of $500,000 in scholarships and student supports were awarded to 20 Arizona transfer students to help them pursue and complete their bachelor’s degrees.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego spoke at the reception and issued a proclamation declaring May 7, 2025, as Helios Education Foundation Day in honor of Helios’ 20th anniversary.

Since its founding, Helios has invested more than $350 million in transformative initiatives and forged strong partnerships across Arizona and Florida to create lasting change in education. These investments have:

Impacted nearly 2.4 million students

Supported over 520,000 education professionals through professional development and training

Awarded more than 41,000 scholarships to students pursuing postsecondary education

“Our journey over the past two decades would not have been possible without the numerous partners we’ve collaborated with over the years,” said Vince Roig, Founding Board Chair of Helios Education Foundation. “Our commitment to ensuring postsecondary success for all students remains just as strong as it was when we began — and will continue for generations to come.”

Many of the 20th Anniversary Pathway Scholarship recipients are the first in their families to attend college. Some are juggling school with parenting and/or full-time jobs while others have faced obstacles that forced a pause in their education journeys.

What unites each of them is the shared determination to persevere and complete their postsecondary education. They are pursuing bachelor’s degrees at Arizona State University, University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University and Maricopa Community Colleges, which now offers four-year degree programs.

“At Helios, we believe reaching the Achieve60AZ goal requires supporting all students, including transfer students who are often overlooked but demonstrate extraordinary persistence,” added Helios Education Foundation President and CEO Paul J. Luna. “These students are often parents, workers, and adult learners, and their success is critical to Arizona’s future.”

The Arizona recipients of the Helios 20th Anniversary Pathway Scholarships and the schools they’re attending include:

Hilary Arce, Phoenix College

Leonardo Cruz Soto, Arizona State University

Yaquelin Garcia, Northern Arizona University

Anjuly Gomez Calderon, Northern Arizona University

Makayla Greybear, Arizona State University

Vladimir Gurrola, Northern Arizona University

Jalen Herring, University of Arizona

Leeza Jones, Northern Arizona University

Benjamin Leo Randolph Koehler, Arizona State University

Daniela Limon, Northern Arizona University

Desiree Manrique, South Mountain Community College

Jasmine Martinez, Arizona State University

Krishna Morales, Arizona State University

Susana Nava Leyva, Arizona State University

Johnavel Marie Ninoy, Arizona State University

Sheccid Ortiz, Arizona State University

Taide Pineda, Arizona State University

Damara Rodriguez, Northern Arizona University

Taylor Smith, Arizona State University

Rachel Watkins, Glendale Community College

