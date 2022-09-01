Give-A-Thon Week Benefiting Phoenix Children’s Raises Record Amount

KTAR News & Arizona’s Sport Station Give-A-Thon co-presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Indian Community, the country’s largest radiothon for a children’s hospital, raised a record-breaking $2 million for Phoenix Children’s. The week-long fundraising event took place Aug. 15-19 on KTAR News and Arizona’s Sports Station, with all proceeds benefiting the health, hope and healing of young patients and their families.

It costs nearly $2.7 million per day to operate Phoenix Children’s. Patients are accepted regardless of their ability to pay, and about 50 percent of patient families have little or no private medical insurance.

Phoenix Children’s has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest for 35 years. As one of the largest children’s hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children’s delivers care across more than 75 pediatric specialties and is recognized for its patient-focused innovation, medical education, growth and research.

The broadcast, now in its 22nd year, included touching stories from Phoenix Children’s patients and families and appearances from on-air talent.

