GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix to Open GiGiFIT Studio

New program will help children and adults with Down syndrome improve low muscle tone

GiGi’s Playhouse, a one-of-a-kind center for individuals with Down syndrome, their family and the community, is opening GiGiFIT Studio. Designed to help children and adults with Down syndrome improve low muscle tone that starts at birth, GiGiFIT will be offered in a newly acquired studio right next to GiGi’s Playhouse in Scottsdale.

The organization will host a grand opening on Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., coinciding with Gigi’s Playhouse’s eighth anniversary. The event will include a ribbon-cutting, fitness demonstrations, tours of the facility, healthy snacks and several health and wellness concepts from around the Valley, including StretchLab. The event is open to the public and the community is welcome to attend.

“We are so excited to be opening the GiGiFIT Studio,” said Robin Lea-Amos, executive director of GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix/Scottsdale. “We have been aiming to build a fitness studio for some time to offer our community more fitness classes and promote health, socialization and leadership opportunities. We are so grateful for our community partner, StretchLab, and how they will be helping our participants achieve their goals.”

GiGi’s Playhouse, which is 90 percent volunteer-run, serves 800 families and supplies 9,000 hours of free programming for its community in a typical year. With this new space, it is projected that the organization will be able to help twice as many families. GiGi’s Playhouse received the necessary funding for the new facility from the Scottsdale Charros and Arizona Sports & Tourism Authority.

The GiGiFIT Studio is located at 9160 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 201 in Scottsdale.

gigisplayhouse.org/phoenix