Gateway Academy Celebrates Outstanding Students During Graduation Ceremony

Gateway Academy, the Valley’s top school serving students diagnosed with High Functioning Autism, will celebrate 14 remarkable students at its graduation on May 19.

Gateway Academy has provided a multi-model approach to academic excellence for twice-exceptional students for the past 16 years. The school stresses the importance of celebrating individuality while fostering each student’s creativity and curiosity. This year, Gateway Academy celebrates 14 seniors who have successfully completed all graduation requirements despite adversities, with most students already accepted to nine Arizona colleges and universities.

“For students who power through every day in an intolerant society, these students not only deal with that pressure, but they made it through a pandemic,” said Robin Sweet, Gateway Academy cofounder and executive director. “Each and every one of these students defines the true essence of Gateway Warriors.”

Among the students being recognized is Hannah Vasquez, the class valedictorian. Vasquez is currently ranked first in her class and maintains a 4.0 GPA. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for the past three years while leading and contributing to many community service projects. A talented graphic artist, Vasquez plans to attend Paradise Valley Community College in the fall and major in nutrition and dietetics with the goal of becoming a nutritionist.

Being honored as the class salutatorian is Joseph Salomon, who is ranked third in his class and has a 4.0 GPA. Earlier this year, Salomon was selected for an internship at the Challenger Space Center and was the recipient of Gateway Academy’s Inspire Awards for Aeronautics. Salomon plans to attend Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University in the fall with plans to major in aeronautical engineering.

Three special awards will also be presented to top students during the graduation, including the Community Award, the President’s Award for Academic Excellence and the President’s Award for Outstanding Achievement.

