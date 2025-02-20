Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Offers New STEAM-Focused Field Trips

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation recently launched its most ambitious youth program yet, bringing 1,500 sixth-grade students from Phoenix’s Cartwright School District to Taliesin West for a series of field trips running through May. These visits immerse students in art, design, history and nature at Wright’s winter home and studio.

Each of the 27 planned visits will host approximately 60 students, along with teachers and chaperones, for a full-day experience exploring Wright’s architecture principles and philosophy of “learning by doing.” During their visit, students will draft their own floorplans and bring them to life using cyanotype blueprinting — a process that exemplifies Wright’s innovative approach to design.

“Taliesin West is uniquely positioned to inspire young minds and show them how creativity, design and hands-on learning can shape their futures,” said Abbie Wilson, the youth & family programs manager at the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. “This program is about more than learning; it’s about sparking inspiration and helping students see how they can shape the world around them.”

The program is aligned with Arizona State Learning Standards and is facilitated by experienced education professionals, ensuring an enriching environment with a student-to-adult ratio of 10:1. Beyond the hands-on activities and exploring the World Heritage Site, students are introduced to potential career paths in architecture, design and construction.

“The students of today are the leaders of tomorrow, and fostering their curiosity and creativity is essential for their success,” said Ema Jáuregui, interim superintendent of the Cartwright School District. “Field trips like this not only deepen their understanding of design and innovation but also broaden their horizons, inspiring them to explore a world of endless career possibilities.”

In addition to the new initiative, the Foundation hosts a number of youth and family programs throughout the year, including interactive workshops and day camps, that utilize model-building and crafts to delve deeper into Wright’s legacy and principles of organic architecture.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit franklloydwright.org.