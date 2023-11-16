Visit Westin Kierland billboard

Nov. 16, 2023

First Responders Compete at the Inaugural North American Fall Classic

The California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF), a nonprofit organization committed to fostering competition and physical fitness among first responders, hosted the first North American Fall Classic at Legacy Park in Mesa earlier this November. 

Over 500 first responders from the United States, Mexico and Canada gathered to participate in the Olympic-style games, which featured basketball, soccer, baseball and softball. Taking place from Nov. 1, through Nov. 5, The Fall Classic was created as a way for first responders from outside of the United States to compete in CPAF events. 

Founded in 1967 by San Diego police officer Veon “Duke” Nyhus, the games were created to promote physical wellness and camaraderie for first responders. The North American Fall Classic is one of four events that the CPAF presents in addition to its bi-annual World Police & Fire Games and the annual US Police & Fire Championships and First Responder’s Relay. 

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit cpaf.org

About Abby Petersen

Abby is Frontdoors Media's Digital Editor and Production Coordinator. She has a background in writing, social media management and public relations.
More in: News
Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Creating Culture: An Architect, An Artist

Creating Culture: An Architect, An Artist

Cover Story: Brick by Brick

Cover Story: Brick by Brick

Kitchen Doors: Chef Cory Oppold Sets a Course for Fine Dining

Kitchen Doors: Chef Cory Oppold Sets a Course for Fine Dining

10 Questions With… Jim Brickman

10 Questions With… Jim Brickman

Back to Top