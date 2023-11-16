First Responders Compete at the Inaugural North American Fall Classic

The California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF), a nonprofit organization committed to fostering competition and physical fitness among first responders, hosted the first North American Fall Classic at Legacy Park in Mesa earlier this November.

Over 500 first responders from the United States, Mexico and Canada gathered to participate in the Olympic-style games, which featured basketball, soccer, baseball and softball. Taking place from Nov. 1, through Nov. 5, The Fall Classic was created as a way for first responders from outside of the United States to compete in CPAF events.

Founded in 1967 by San Diego police officer Veon “Duke” Nyhus, the games were created to promote physical wellness and camaraderie for first responders. The North American Fall Classic is one of four events that the CPAF presents in addition to its bi-annual World Police & Fire Games and the annual US Police & Fire Championships and First Responder’s Relay.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit cpaf.org