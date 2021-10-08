Feed Phoenix Initiative Extended into 2022

Local First Arizona and the City of Phoenix are continuing their collaboration to support the local food system and feed vulnerable communities within Phoenix by extending the highly successful Feed Phoenix initiative. Originally launched as a response to the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, Feed Phoenix sources Arizona-grown produce and hires local restaurants and caterers to prepare nutritious, high-quality meals for those managing food security in Phoenix.

“The Feed Phoenix initiative is a wonderful example of what happens when our small businesses collaborate,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “Not only are they caring for those still reeling from the effects of COVID-19 and the recession that followed; they are also creating jobs and growing the local economy. It is work that literally changes the life of our community.”

Phoenix-based farms, restaurants, caterers and distribution centers can participate in three rounds running Sept. 20 to Dec. 17, 2021, Jan. 24 to April 29, 2022, and May 23 to July 22, 2022. Food producers can apply for each round.

The current Feed Phoenix lineup includes 12 farms, four produce aggregators and 40 restaurants and caterers. Participating food producers will create nutritious, high-quality meals made from Phoenix-grown produce. As it did in 2020, Feed Phoenix will continue to sustain local jobs and supply chains, strengthen the local food economy and, most importantly, help keep the most vulnerable Phoenicians healthy and fed. The initiative also helps participating farms and restaurants maintain income and create local connections that strengthen our local food system.

“Feed Phoenix is a remarkable example of how a local economy should work,” says Kimber Lanning, CEO of Local First Arizona. “Money should touch as many local businesses in an economy as possible to feed families, and in turn, keep the maximum number of people employed while building community resilience.”

If you need a meal or would like to volunteer with the Feed Phoenix initiative, visit one of the 31 participating distribution centers. For more information or to participate in the upcoming distributions, visit goodfoodfinderaz.com/feed-phoenix.