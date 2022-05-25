ElevateMeD Awards $200K in Medical School Scholarships to Increase Physician Workforce Diversity

ElevateMeD, Inc. has announced the 2022-2023 Scholars Program cohort.

This year’s cohort features 15 new students and five returning Scholars from medical schools across the country, including the newest partner schools, Morehouse School of Medicine, A.T. Still University, University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences, Indiana University School of Medicine, and Texas Christian University School of Medicine.

The ElevateMeD Scholars Program is a multifaceted program designed to develop the next generation of physician leaders from African-American/Black, Latinx and Native American backgrounds. Each Scholar will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship for each year remaining in their medical degree, in addition to physician mentorship, access to peer network support, leadership development opportunities and financial management education.

“Our 2022-23 cohort is composed of dynamic future physician leaders, and we are delighted to be a part of their journey,” said Dr. Tiffany Hardaway, the organization’s Scholarship Chair. This year’s applicant pool was highly competitive, with more than 40 applicants nominated from ElevateMeD’s 19 partnering medical schools.

The 2022-2023 Cohort of ElevateMeD Scholars and their respective institutions are:

Michael Megafu, T. Still University Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (2024)

T. Still University Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (2024) Arrix Ryce, Emory School of Medicine (2023)

Emory School of Medicine (2023) Ashley Harriott, Emory School of Medicine (2024)

Emory School of Medicine (2024) Alexis Booker, Indiana University School of Medicine (2024)

Indiana University School of Medicine (2024) Aonesti Williams, Indiana University School of Medicine (2024)

Indiana University School of Medicine (2024) Ewoma Ogbaudu, Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine, Arizona Campus (2024)

Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine, Arizona Campus (2024) Maia Young, Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine, Minnesota Campus (2024)

Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine, Minnesota Campus (2024) Chakaris Neal, Morehouse School of Medicine (2023)

Morehouse School of Medicine (2023) Brianna Spell, Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine (2024)

Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine (2024) D’Andrew Gursay, Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine (2023)

Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine (2023) Edmundo Esparza , Texas Christian University School of Medicine (2023)

, Texas Christian University School of Medicine (2023) Marcus Childs, University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix (2024)

University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix (2024) Abigail Solorio, University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix (2023)

University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix (2023) Oluwatoyosi Arogbokun, University of Minnesota Medical School (2024)

University of Minnesota Medical School (2024) Megan Corn, University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences (2024)

Returning ElevateMeD Scholars from the 2021-2022 cohort include:

Gabriel Moreno, University of Illinois Chicago College of Medicine (2023)

University of Illinois Chicago College of Medicine (2023) Holly Flores, Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine (2023)

Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine (2023) Marin Cabrera, University of Washington School of Medicine (2023)

University of Washington School of Medicine (2023) Shanice Walcott, Nova Southeastern University Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine (2023)

Nova Southeastern University Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine (2023) Stephanie Carter, Howard University College of Medicine (2023)

