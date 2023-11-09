Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

Dr. Alan H. Bryce Named Chief Clinical Officer at City of Hope Cancer Center Phoenix

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced Dr. Alan H. Bryce as chief clinical officer at City of Hope Cancer Center Phoenix and professor of molecular medicine at Translational Genomics Research Institute, part of City of Hope. He joins City of Hope from Mayo Clinic in Arizona, where he served as chair of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology in the Department of Internal Medicine and director of the Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Bryce to City of Hope Cancer Center Phoenix and look forward to his leadership in delivering advanced cancer care to Arizona patients,” said Kevin Tulipana, D.O., M.S., president of City of Hope Cancer Center Phoenix. “He is an accomplished researcher and clinician who, in addition to his leadership role at City of Hope, will swiftly advance the integration of research and clinical efforts that place the patient first.”

Bryce will serve as the region’s senior clinical leader, guiding care across all City of Hope locations throughout Phoenix, including the cancer center in Goodyear and outpatient care centers in Gilbert, North Phoenix and Tatum Ridge.

He is a world-renowned expert in prostate cancer and demonstrated how genomics can lead to treatment plans that are unique to each individual. Board-certified in internal medicine and medical oncology, Bryce has a clinical focus in prostate cancer with an emphasis on individualized medicine, while devoting his research to developing new therapies and genomic-based approaches to prostate cancer.

At TGen, Bryce will continue his cancer research, new therapeutic development and immunotherapeutic approaches in prostate cancer, with City of Hope Cancer Center Phoenix providing a significant clinical setting to advance scientific discoveries made by TGen.

