Dixxon Flannel Company Showcases Patriotic Style

March in the Valley means it’s time to layer up in what is likely the last of your sweater-weather clothing. With rainy days filling the forecast, think of now as the last hurrah for your winter wardrobe before temps climb.

A local apparel brand known for its cozy, high-quality clothing is “wearing its heart on its sleeve” with the retailer’s limited-edition and, bonus, apropos for our current weather wear. Tempe-based Dixxon Flannel Company recently debuted its “First to Fight” flannel, honoring the 80th anniversary of the Iwo Jima flag raising.

Paying tribute to the courage of the six flag raisers, Dixxon’s “First to Fight” flannel button-down shirt showcases the official colors of the Marine Corps. The stylish new release is a patriotic nod, celebrating the anniversary of the historic event.

Known for its limited-edition items, Dixxon was founded in 2013 by Danny Dreyer (known as Danny Dixxon), a mechanic at Harley Davidson who was in need of durable, high-quality flannels. Unable to find what he liked, Dixxon began designing his own shirts and today serves as the CEO of the global apparel company. Dixxon’s motto, “Work hard and stay humble,” resonates with its loyal clientele while the brand continues its commitment to empowering its customers to embrace their unique stories.

Dixxon’s recent drop pays homage to the six Marine Corps members who achieved immortal fame on Feb. 23, 1945, as the flag raisers in the iconic World War II photograph taken during the battle of Iwo Jima. Arizona native Ira Hayes, one of the last surviving members of the Iwo Jima flag raising, is seen at the far left of the photo, reaching up toward the flagpole. The “First to Fight” classic flannel features a removable sticker tag with the iconic image of the famed flag raisers.

Inspired by motorcycle, skate and punk rock cultures, the flannel shirt is the company’s signature clothing item among a wide selection of additional apparel for men, women and children. The “First to Fight” flannel is available for $49.99 at dixxon.com.