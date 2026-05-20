Desert Botanical Garden Unveils Visionary “2040 Compass” for Its Next Century

BY Frontdoors Media

Desert Botanical Garden is charting a future focused on desert innovation and global leadership in sustainability.

Images courtesy of Desert Botanical Garden

With an eye toward the future of desert living and environmental resilience, Desert Botanical Garden has unveiled its sweeping new “2040 Compass,” a long-term strategic vision designed to guide the institution into its second century.

The plan positions the garden not only as a celebrated cultural destination, but also as a global leader in desert research, storytelling and climate-focused innovation. As communities across the Southwest and around the world continue facing rising temperatures and water challenges, the garden’s leadership says the time has come for desert institutions to take a more active role in shaping sustainable solutions.

“The question is no longer whether deserts will shape the future,” President and CEO Chris Kline said. “The question is who will lead it. Desert Botanical Garden chooses to lead.”

The 2040 Compass outlines a framework for growth leading up to the Garden’s 100th anniversary in 2040. Central to the vision is an expanded commitment to immersive desert plant experiences, collaborative community engagement and research initiatives that can help cities adapt and thrive in a hotter, drier climate.

Guided by five strategic “North Stars,” the plan focuses on advancing research and scalable solutions to environmental challenges, elevating desert storytelling, creating world-class plant showcases, growing community through shared experiences and ensuring long-term operational and financial sustainability.

At the heart of the strategy is a renewed mission statement: “Bring people together to protect and celebrate the unique wonders of the desert.”

The garden is also embracing an ambitious long-term vision that extends beyond Arizona. Leadership hopes the institution will become internationally recognized for advancing desert plant display and research that delivers meaningful real-world impact while sharing knowledge across global desert regions.

“This is not simply a strategic plan,” said Scott Burdick, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “It is a declaration about the role this institution can play for Arizona, for desert regions around the world, and for future generations. We believe the garden can help define the future of desert understanding, resilience and inspiration.”

For many longtime visitors, the Desert Botanical Garden has long served as a place of beauty, education and connection. Through the 2040 Compass, the organization is signaling that its future role may become even broader — serving as a hub for environmental leadership, scientific collaboration and public engagement around some of the most pressing climate questions facing desert communities. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit dbg.org.