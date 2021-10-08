Cox Employees Celebrate 25-Year Milestone as They Give Nearly $500K to Arizona Charities

At a time when Arizona nonprofits report $91 million in revenue losses this year and an increase in expenses of more than $15 million, the 3,100 employees of Cox Arizona have granted nearly $500K to 113 Arizona nonprofit education, diversity, environment and sustainability programs. Ninety-two grant recipients are located in the Phoenix area and 21 in Southern Arizona.

“Cox employees are unwavering in their commitment to nonprofits that serve our most vulnerable community members, especially youth, through education and diversity programs,” said Percy Kirk, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Arizona. “This year, with a great need in our community, Cox employees chose to expand the number of organizations receiving funding. We know this additional support will help more Arizonans at this time.”

One grant recipient is Career Concepts for Youth. For 30 years, its Stay in School and Achieve Program has served 64,000 middle school students in high crime areas. The twice-per-month program focuses on interpersonal interaction, presentation skills, role-playing and writing. “The Cox Charities grant will help us continue to influence vulnerable youth by showing them the importance of taking ownership and minimizing excuses while instilling in them the connection between academic success and becoming productive adult citizens,” said Career Concepts for Youth founder and president Mario Bayne.

Another Cox Charities grant recipient, Homeless Youth Connection, works with homeless youth ages 13-21 in school districts to eliminate barriers so that homeless youth can stay in school and graduate. “As a result of the pandemic and youth having to access education remotely, a number of homeless youth did not have the resources and were unable to engage in school,” said Homeless Youth Connection CEO Dawn Bogart. “Funding from Cox Charities will help Homeless Youth Connection identify these youth and ensure they have the resources to stay in school and complete their education.”

Cox Charities is committed to building, strengthening and investing in Arizona’s communities by raising and granting funds over and above the company’s charitable contributions to support Arizona nonprofit organizations that share Cox’s focus on youth and education. Since its inception in 1996, Cox Charities has awarded nearly $9 million to Arizona nonprofits that share Cox’s commitment to youth.

