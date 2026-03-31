Charity Poker Tournament Raises Record Funds for Disability Support

BY Frontdoors Media

The Stacy Fuson Foundation is dedicated to creating avenues for people with disabilities to be active and valued community members.

Images courtesy of The Stacy Fuson Foundation

The Stacy Fuson Foundation hosted its sixth annual Charity Poker Tournament at the Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center, raising a record-breaking $105,000 to support individuals with disabilities. The event brought together supporters, leaders, and guests for an evening that blended entertainment with meaningful impact, all in service of expanding access and opportunity for those who need it most.

“The community came together to help us raise a record amount,” Founder Stacy Fuson said. “We couldn’t be happier. These funds are critical to improving the lives of people with disabilities. We’re going to be able to help so many with adaptive sports equipment, everyday equipment, or financial challenges in the coming year.”

The evening featured a mix of philanthropy and entertainment, including a red-carpet reception, celebrity appearances, dinner, cocktails, and a full slate of gaming, from poker to blackjack, craps, and roulette. The event’s focus remained on its mission: creating pathways for individuals with disabilities to live active, engaged, and empowered lives.

A portion of the funds raised will directly benefit adaptive sports and recreation programs at Ability360, including wheelchair tennis, dragon boating, and outrigger canoeing, with at least 25 percent of proceeds dedicated to these initiatives. Additional support will go to the One Step Closer Foundation, which works to improve the lives of individuals living with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. Together, these organizations are helping to expand access to resources, recreation, and critical services that enhance both independence and quality of life.

As a 100 percent volunteer-driven nonprofit, the Stacy Fuson Foundation helps fill gaps many individuals and families face, from covering the cost of medical equipment and physical therapy to addressing specialized living expenses and financial hardships. Each request for assistance is reviewed on a case-by-case basis, ensuring that support reaches those who need it most.

By combining generosity with purpose, the evening didn’t just raise funds; it reinforced a shared commitment to inclusion, dignity, and opportunity for all. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit stacyfusonfoundation.org.