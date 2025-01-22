Central Arts Alliance Welcomes Paul Brown as New CEO of Phoenix Center for the Arts

Central Arts Alliance recently announced the appointment of Paul Brown as the new CEO of Phoenix Center for the Arts. With a background in public service and nonprofit leadership, Brown’s professional journey reflects a rich tapestry of experiences across education, government and the nonprofit sector.

Over the years, Brown has made a significant impact in various roles across North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana and Washington, D.C. Most recently, he worked with Star Cypress Partners, a government consulting firm, where he supported the rollout of a new initiative for the U.S. Department of Labor. Previously, as executive director of Youth Thrive, Brown was instrumental in enhancing the quality of services for youth-serving professionals across Wake County.

“I am honored to join Phoenix Center for the Arts and to become part of the vibrant Phoenix community,” he said. “I look forward to supporting individuals as they tell their stories through the transformative power of art and creativity.” As Brown steps into his new role, he is eager to lead Phoenix Center for the Arts into its next chapter, focusing on amplifying the voices of individuals and fostering an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive through artistic expression.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit phoenixcenterforthearts.org.