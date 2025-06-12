Central Arts Alliance Appoints Executive Director of Phoenix Center for the Arts

BY Karen Werner

The Central Arts Alliance board of directors has officially appointed Angelique Kane as executive director of Phoenix Center for the Arts. Kane has served as interim executive director since April 1.

During her interim tenure, Kane became known for her focus on empathy, trauma-responsive practices and culturally sustaining systems. She has also led the development of key administrative processes and operational improvements aimed at optimizing the Center’s day-to-day functions. Overall, she is focused on a strategy to build, strengthen or repair the organization’s relationships within the arts community.

“Working with Angelique Kane over the past few months has been an absolute joy,” said La Nise Hagan, board chair. ”From day one, she’s brought fresh energy, a collaborative spirit and a deep commitment to community engagement. It was a no-brainer to bring her on full-time — she was made for this role. Angelique shows up every day with a smile, ready to roll up her sleeves and ensure that Phoenix Center for the Arts remains a vibrant, inclusive home for creativity and connection.”

Kane shared her enthusiasm about continuing in the role.

“I am honored to continue serving this incredible organization,” she said. “Phoenix Center for the Arts is a vital space for creativity, connection and community. I lead with the belief that ‘Art is not a thing; it is a way,’ as Elbert Hubbard once said. That quote anchors my approach to leadership and our collective work.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit phoenixcenterforthearts.org.