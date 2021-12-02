Big Dig for Kids Raises More Than $415,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Family-friendly event gives kids, patients and families a one-of-a-kind experience

On Nov. 6, the Big Dig for Kids event raised $415,545 for Phoenix Children’s. Started in 2016, this year’s fundraiser surpassed 2019’s totals by 89 percent. With more than 1,800 people participating, 350 of those were hospital patients. Big Dig for Kids enables kids and their families to safely operate excavators, fly high on a scissor lift, and explore heavy equipment in a controlled construction zone. Additional crafts and activities in the kid zone allow kids of all abilities a day to remember.

“This event was made possible by our construction community,” said Steve Schnall, Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s senior vice president and chief development officer. “Their continued support for us goes above and beyond. Not only did they raise an incredible amount for our patients, but they did it in a safe environment that these kids will always remember.”

The signature event’s founding committee includes Crawford Concepts, Blount Contracting, Inc., Empire-CAT Southwest, Sundt Construction, Rummel Construction, Inc., Sunstate Equipment Co., United Rentals, Circonomy Solutions, Kiewit Corporate, Sportex Safety, and Skanska.

“The Big Dig for Kids Committee is excited and appreciative to be associated with Phoenix Children’s Hospital,” says Dave Crawford, Big Dig for Kids founding member. “This enables us to impact a tremendous number of kids in Arizona, and it also ensures our ability to keep all the benefits of our fundraising efforts in Arizona.”

This year’s executive committee included the founding members and the following firms: Buesing Corp., Trafficade Service Companies, Felix Construction Company, Hines, City of Phoenix, Hensel Phelps, PCL Construction, Kinney Construction Services, and Trammell Crow Company.

The event would not have been made possible without the help of generous sponsors, including Brycon Construction, Construction Group Staffing, Penske Automall, Blount Contracting, Inc., Cemex, Empire-CAT Southwest, Felix Construction Company, Hensel Phelps, InEight, JDM Partners, L.Keeley Construction, Kiewit Corporation, PCL Construction, Pulice Construction, Rummel Construction, Inc., Sundt Construction, and Wilson Electric Co. Inc.

For more information about the Big Dig for Kids, visit BigDigForKids.com.