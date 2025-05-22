BGCS Breaks Ground on New Club in South Scottsdale

BY Karen Werner

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale (BGCS) has officially broken ground on its newest Club, located at Tonalea Middle School in south Scottsdale.

The project, made possible through a partnership with Scottsdale Unified School District, will transform underused school space into a vibrant hub for youth development.

The future Steve & Maria Sanghi-Tonalea Middle School Boys & Girls Club is part of a $15 million campaign to expand access to life-shaping programs. The facility will serve as a standalone Club embedded within a school campus — an innovative model with statewide potential.

“Our Steve & Maria Sanghi Club is a landmark project,” said Marianne Guenther, BGCS board member and capital campaign committee chair. “It reflects what’s possible when great minds and big hearts unite,”

Led by Chasse Building Team and designed by Orcutt | Winslow, the construction will revitalize more than 15,000 square feet and include a brand-new gymnasium. The state-of-the-art facility will house a makerspace studio, tech lab, art and games rooms, as well as a dedicated teen center with a creator’s studio, media room, fitness center, kitchen and homework space.

Steve and Maria Sanghi, early supporters of the campaign and the Club’s namesakes, are passionate about its long-term impact.

“We are honored to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale in creating a space that will have a lasting impact on the youth and families of south Scottsdale,” they said in a statement. “We strongly believe in the Club’s mission to provide every child, no matter their circumstances, with the opportunity to achieve a great future. Through their commitment to innovative programs, we hope to inspire the next generation of problem solvers, engineers and innovators by giving them the tools and confidence to succeed in today’s world.”

Steve Sanghi, CEO of Microchip Technology Inc., is especially dedicated to bringing STEM-focused programming to the Tonalea community. Youth will explore coding, robotics and hands-on innovation in the Club’s STEAM Makerspace and tech labs.

“We’re grateful for our partnership with Scottsdale Unified School District and proud to work with Chasse Building Team and Orcutt | Winslow, who are bringing this vision to life,” said Ivan Gilreath, BGCS president & CEO. “It’s truly inspiring to see so many people rally around our youth. When a community comes together with a shared belief in kids’ potential, we build more than a building — we build brighter futures.”

The Club is slated to open its doors for after-school programming in August 2026.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit bgcs.org.