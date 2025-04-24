Barrow Neurological Foundation Announces Michele S. Gregory as New President

BY Frontdoors Media

Michele S. Gregory has been selected to serve as the new President of Barrow Neurological Foundation, effective June 2025. Gregory is an accomplished advancement executive with three decades of experience in healthcare, academic medicine, and higher education philanthropy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michele Gregory as the new President of Barrow Neurological Foundation,” said Mitchel Sayare, PhD, Chairman of the Barrow Neurological Foundation Board of Trustees. “She brings extensive experience in healthcare fundraising, foundation leadership, and capital campaign management and is uniquely poised to drive Barrow Neurological Foundation to new heights. Her vision and expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission and supporting the groundbreaking work being done at Barrow Neurological Institute.”

In her most recent role as Interim Assistant Vice President of Medical Advancement at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (WMC), Gregory oversaw fundraising operations and strategic direction for WMC, specifically supporting the Neurological Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Dorothy H. Davis Heart & Lung Research Institute, and University Hospital, as well as the College of Medicine. During her eight-year tenure at WMC, she consistently met and exceeded annual individual revenue goals of $5 million through $17 million and team fundraising targets between $25 million and $150 million.

“We are fortunate to have such a distinguished leader in philanthropy like Michele Gregory join us as Barrow Neurological Foundation’s new President,” said Michael T. Lawton, MD, President and CEO of Barrow Neurological Institute. “Her proven success in cultivating transformational gifts will be invaluable to Barrow Neurological Institute as we continue to drive life-saving innovation in research, patient care, and medical education. I can’t wait to further advance our mission and vision with Michele leading the Foundation.”

Gregory has also held the roles of Chief Advancement Officer at Equitas Health, Senior Vice President of Development at Children’s Hunger Alliance, and Director of Development at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. She holds an MS in Education Administration from Syracuse University and a BA in Communications from The State University of New York at Geneseo.

“I am deeply honored and excited to assume the role of President of Barrow Neurological Foundation and Chief Philanthropy Officer for Barrow Neurological Institute,” Gregory said. “This is an extraordinary opportunity to collaborate with a distinguished team dedicated to advancing the frontiers of neurological research, patient care, and education. I am profoundly grateful for the trust that the Institute leadership and Foundation board members have placed in me and look forward to guiding the Foundation as we continue to make a transformative and enduring impact.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit supportbarrow.org.