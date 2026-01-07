AZ Blue Invests $100,000 to Strengthen Food Access Across Arizona

BY Frontdoors Media

AZ Blue donated $100,000 to help stock food banks, support families, and strengthen access to nutritious meals across Arizona.

Image courtesy of AZ Blue

In response to persistent food insecurity and ongoing uncertainty, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (AZ Blue) has committed $100,000 to help ensure more Arizonans can access nutritious meals when they need them most.

The funding supported food banks and meal providers across the state, delivering essential items to communities in Maricopa, Pima, Coconino, Cochise, Pinal, Gila, and Apache counties. Through partnerships with organizations such as Local First, the Salvation Army, and the Arizona Food Bank Network, AZ Blue helped bolster efforts already working on the front lines of hunger relief.

“Everyone deserves the security of a healthy meal without sacrificing other essentials,” said Paul Penzone, VP, Chief Community Relations Officer. “We’re stepping up to ensure neighbors have the resources they need during challenging times.”

Food insecurity remains a pressing issue across Arizona, particularly as nearly 900,000 residents depend on benefits each month. For many, disruptions or uncertainty in food assistance programs can quickly lead to difficult choices between groceries, housing, healthcare, and other basic needs.

This $100,000 commitment is part of AZ Blue in Action, the organization’s broader initiative focused on strengthening communities and addressing critical health needs statewide. Through targeted investments and community partnerships, AZ Blue continues to support solutions that improve quality of life and reduce barriers to health for Arizonans across diverse regions.

With a mission to inspire health and make it easy, AZ Blue supports community well-being through both its services and philanthropic efforts. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azblue.com.