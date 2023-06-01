Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame Names Inductees

Diana Yazzie Devine Denise Resnik Emma Torres Octaviana Trujillo, PhD

The Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame has announced the eight women who will be honored at the 2023 induction ceremony this fall.

Started in 1981 by the Office of the Governor and the Arizona Women’s Commission, the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame pays tribute to the remarkable women whose commitment and contributions have played a significant role in Arizona’s development and quality of life.

Four Living Legacies will be added to the more than 173 women in the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame. The 2023 Living Legacies are Diana Yazzie Devine, Denise Resnik, Emma Torres and Octaviana Trujillo, PhD. Each woman has left a lasting legacy in her field.

In addition to these Living Legacies, the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame will honor several women posthumously who positively affected Arizona and its communities through their work or support of Arizona’s communities and individuals. The 2023 Legacies are Terri Cruz, Theodora Marsh, Eleanor Ragsdale and LaVerne Williams.

The annual Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame Celebration will take place on October 26, 2023, at the Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park. For ticket information or to learn about the important and impactful accomplishments of exceptional Arizona women, visit azwhf.org.