Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee Launches Volunteer Program

Photo Credit: Slingshot Photography/Gene Lower

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee announced the launch of its volunteer program, TEAM AZ, and is looking for 5,000 high-energy individuals to help welcome and assist residents and visitors as they take part in events around the Valley for Super Bowl LVII.

“Having hosted the Super Bowl three times previously, Arizonans are well versed in how to welcome visitors and fans and help them enjoy their time here,” said Jay Parry, president and CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. “Creating a positive experience for guests is a top priority, and TEAM AZ will be at the forefront of making that happen. Plus, it’s a great opportunity for locals to be in on the action of Super Bowl festivities.”

Volunteers will help the Host Committee, a nonprofit organization, and the State of Arizona by serving as ambassadors at key areas, including airports, hotels, official Host Committee and other events before and after the game. Opportunities for TEAM AZ begin as early as August, with the kickoff of Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee community events.

Interested participants must be at least 18 years old at the time of submission and go through a formal application process, including a background check. The Host Committee will hold a kickoff event and mandatory role-specific training leading up to festivities. TEAM AZ volunteers must commit to three shifts ranging from four to six hours each. In addition to being a part of numerous events, volunteers will receive custom-designed apparel that can be worn while volunteering.



For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azsuperbowl.com/volunteer